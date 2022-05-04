On May 4, His Holiness In the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received a delegation led by Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, Head of the France-Armenia Friendship Group of the French Senate.

Welcoming the guests, His Holiness commended the parliamentary delegation for its efforts to further develop and strengthen the Armenian-French relations. The Armenian Patriarch expressed his gratitude to the French Senate for supporting the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, as well as the adoption of a resolution on the independence of Artsakh, the protection of the just rights of the Artsakh Armenians and the return of prisoners.

His Holiness also referred with concern to the ongoing encroachments of Armenia and Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the destruction and misappropriation of Armenian cultural and cultural heritage in the territories under its control, noting the retaliatory efforts of the international community to prevent such a policy adopted by Azerbaijan.

In his turn, the head of the France-Armenia friendship group Gilbert-Luc Devinaz noted that France attaches great importance to the closer and deeper Armenia-France ties. Mr. Devinaz expressed his concern over the situation in the region, confirming that France is taking measures to establish peace and stability in the region.

The meeting also touched upon the relations of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church and the cooperation with the Sister Churches.