During the march led by Ishkhan Saghatelyan, dozens of citizens were forcibly detained by the police Morning

The participants of the disobedience march, who were moving from the statue of Guy in Nor Nork to the center, stopped on the way.

Dozens of police officers approached the citizens. The police asked Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction leading the march, how long they would keep the road closed. In response, the deputy said as much as I wanted. Then he added, we will close as much as we want, then we will continue the march, whatever the people decide.

Then they chanted “Armenia without Turks”, “Armenia without Nikol”.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan called on the marchers to sit on the street. Shortly afterwards, police forcibly opened the street, removing citizens.

Dozens of citizens have put the cars and took sections.

The police made a wall, not allowing the march participants to enter the street again. Traffic was restored here. However, the citizens tried to close the street again.

People started shouting “Nicole traitor!”

Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that several buses of their supporters had already been taken to police stations.

“The more you arrest, the more we will increase,” Saghatelyan told police. Deputies Lilit Galstyan and Anna Grigoryan were also present.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN