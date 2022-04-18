Home Armenia During Pashinyan’s tenure, the activity of the Armenian-Polish company in armor and... Armenia During Pashinyan’s tenure, the activity of the Armenian-Polish company in armor and helmets was stopped. Edgar Ghazaryan |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 18, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail During Pashinyan’s tenure, the activity of the Armenian-Polish company in armor and helmets was stopped. Edgar Ghazaryan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “I understand the pain and anger of the boys.” Vanetsyan urged war participants to end their hunger strike Morning: Armenia 8 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed, deaths have been registered Morning: Armenia The criminal case on hiding the data to be declared by the head of Gyulagarak community, his family member տեղ the deputy head of... Recent Posts Trump Supporters To Flock Washington DC For Million MAGA March Teen shares how Joe Biden helped him with his stutter Black Lives Matter movement presses the world to confront colonial statues Market Recap Tuesday, November 30: Stocks close near lows DC Fighting Game ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ is Free for PS, Xbox and PC Most Popular Three infrastructure development programs have been implemented in Koghb The largest settlement of Tavush region, border Koghb, has new illuminated streets. In 2019, three infrastructure development programs have been implemented in the... The step is extreme, but not desperate. hunger strike in defense of Artsakh Participants of the 44-day war: senior reserve lieutenant Nver Kirakosyan and Arthur Avagyan went on an indefinite hunger strike in defense of Artsakh. "It may... It is necessary to start a new phase of the Artsakh movement, the struggle... Even the professional political fortune tellers could not imagine the destructions that took place in Armenia and Artsakh during the last 4 years ... Those... I use the decentralized actions, the network struggle with its form and content, one... I appeal to our compatriots who have been disappointed and discouraged in this situation, it is not a solution in this situation. It... 8 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia. 1 citizen... On April 18, 8 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 1679 tests were performed, 10 citizens recovered, 1 person...