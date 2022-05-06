In January-February of this year, not only the number of births but also the de jure population decreased in Armenia. “Zhoghovurd” daily reported that if the number of births in our country in January and March 2020 was 7483, in the same period of 2021 – 8618, then in the same period of this year it decreased to 8098.

The de jure population as of January 1 of this year was 2 million 961 thousand 600 people, while in the same period of 2021 the de jure population of Armenia was 2 million 963 thousand 900 people. During one year, the de jure population decreased by 2,300.

Full article in today’s issue of “Zhoghovurd” daily.

