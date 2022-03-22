“Zhoghovurd” daily learned from official statistics that as of January 1 of this year, the number of cattle in Armenia was 559,627, and in 2021 – 613,413, ie the number of cattle decreased by 53,786 during one year. by:

Thus, the number of cows decreased by 19,683 in one year. According to the RA Statistical Committee, the number of pigs has decreased by 17%, officially as of January 1, 2021, the number of pigs was 200,221, and in 2022. There were 166,095 pigs in Armenia during the same period.

Full article in today’s issue of “Zhoghovurd” daily.

