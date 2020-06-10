During Hearing With George Floyd’s Brother, Jim Jordan Blasts Dems For Not Speaking Out Against ‘Defund The Police’

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jim Jordan, criticized Democrats for perhaps not speaking out against the “defund the police” movement, condemning it as “crazy policy.”

On Wednesday, the committee held a hearing on racial profiling and police brutality, to address the protests and riots that unfolded nationwide last week in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. This has light emitting diode many on the left to necessitate defunding and even abolishing police departments.

Jordan: Americans ‘understand it is time for a real discussion…about police treatment of African Americans’

Jordan said during his opening statement with George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, present, that Americans “understand it is time for a real discussion, real debate, and real solutions about police treatment of African Americans.”

“Americans also understand that peaceful protest…honors George Floyd’s memory, and it helps those debates and solutions actually happen,” Jordan continued, noting that “there is a big difference” between protest and rioting.

Jim Jordan attacks ‘defund the police’ seconds after promising ‘justice’ to George Floyd’s brother https://t.co/CuZHfb9aom — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 10, 2020

Jordan: ‘They know it is pure insanity to defund the police’

“And there is certainly a big difference between peaceful protest and killing police officers,” Jordan said. “You know what else the American people fully understand? They know that the vast, vast majority…of law enforcement officers are responsible, hardworking, heroic first responders.”

Jordan reminded the room that police officers “in every one of our neighborhoods, every day, every night, every shift they work, they put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe.”

“They know it is pure insanity to defund the police,” Jordan said. “And the fact that my Democratic colleagues won’t speak out against this crazy policy is just that—frightening.”

Principles Americans know: 1. What happened to George Floyd was terrible and may never happen again. 2. The vast majority of police are good and risk their lives for people daily. 3. Defunding the police is insanity. pic.twitter.com/G01Qc1sjsY — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 9, 2020

Jordan Calls for More Unity

Jordan also blasted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, both of whom have expressed support for cutting police budgets. He then criticized Democrats, noting that the legislative session began with “folks on the left pushing to abolish ICE, then abolish the Department of Homeland Security, and now they’re talking about abolishing the police.”

“This is wrong and the American people know its wrong,” Jordan said. “We should honor the memory of George Floyd and work hard so nothing like this ever happens again.”

“Healing not hatred, justice not chaos,” Jordan continued. “Let’s work together to continue to make America the greatest nation ever.”