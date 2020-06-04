Durham girl dies from complications of COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham community is mourning the loss of an eight-year-old girl after she died from complications related to COVID-19.

Aurea Soto Morales, better called “Yoshi,” died on Monday at UNC hospital.

The 2nd grader at Creekside Elementary began feeling ill last week

“My sister and I started to get the COVID-19 symptoms,” said Jennifer Morales, the girl’s sister.

Morales said their parents had tested positive for the herpes virus early a week ago. At the conclusion of the week, both Morales and Yoshi also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Yoshi had a seizure and was rushed to a healthcare facility.

“On Saturday, her brain started to swell up and she went into a coma,” Morales said.

On Monday, her family said Yoshi died from complications of the herpes virus.

The girl’s family said they desire everyone to take the herpes virus more seriously.

“Everyone associates it with old people, as they think they’re the only ones who are going to get it, but that’s not true,” Morales said. “My sister got it.”

Morales said they truly are asking everybody to continue to wear masks and to stay home if you should be feeling sick. They are also asking businesses to wipe down surfaces also to continue to limit the number of people who inside at a time.

“Every little thing they do may save lives,” Morales said. “We don’t want other parents to suffer from what we are going through.”

If you desire to help the household out during this time period, the family has generated a GoFundMe page. Go here to donate.

