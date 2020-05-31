Durdle Door remains closed after three injured in cliff jumps | UK news

Durdle Door remains closed to the general public after three folks have been critically injured leaping off cliffs into the ocean.

Police, the ambulance service, the coastguard and the RNLI attended the Dorset magnificence spot on Saturday afternoon. Videos posted on social media confirmed folks climbing and leaping from the 200ft-arch on the website.

Air ambulances landed on the scene and crowds of individuals have been evacuated from the seaside and surrounding cliff space. Dorset police confirmed three folks had sustained severe accidents and have been receiving medical therapy.

On Saturday night, Dorset council mentioned Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove could be closed till additional discover.

On Sunday morning, the council tweeted that roads to the favored websites remained closed. “You will not be able to visit the beaches there and will be asked to turn around if you try and access the villages,” the council mentioned.









Air ambulances on the seaside at Durdle Door on Saturday. Photograph: Dorset police/PA



It mentioned the measure could be reviewed on Monday however urged folks to keep away from the realm for now.

Dorset police tweeted: “Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove remain closed today along with approach roads to the area. Please do not travel as you will be turned away.”

On Saturday, a submit on Poole police’s Facebook web page mentioned the “critical incident” had concerned folks leaping from the arch of Durdle Door into the ocean. “The arch of Durdle Door is approximately 200ft in height. Hitting water from that height, roughly 77mph, can be critical,” it mentioned.

“This is further compounded by tides, currents and altering depth of the seabed. It is NOT an appropriate location for this type of activity.”