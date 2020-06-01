Durdle Door: Hundreds ignore police warnings and flock to beaches and parks after serious cliff injuries

Hundreds of individuals have ignored police warnings and flocked to the seashore at Durdle Door in Dorset a day after three folks have been severely injured leaping off cliffs into the ocean.

Images confirmed so-called tombstoners leaping from the 200ft excessive sea arch once more on Sunday, regardless of the risks, as 1000’s headed to magnificence spots to benefit from the sunshine.

It comes as Dr Jenny Harries, the deputy chief medical officer, urged folks to be wise with their new freedoms at this “critical time” as the federal government started to ease the lockdown.





She instructed the Downing Street briefing: “Where we are seeing that government is easing measures the public really, really need to stick to those messages and it is not just about what it is possible to do, it’s about what it is sensible to do and what is sensible to do is have as few interactions as possible as you can with other people in all settings.”

Police, the ambulance service, the coastguard and the RNLI have been referred to as to the sweetness spot in Dorset on Saturday after three folks have been severely injured.

Air ambulances landed on the scene and crowds of individuals left the seashore because it was evacuated together with the encircling cliff space.

That night Dorset council mentioned Durdle Door and close by Lulworth Cove can be closed “until further notice”.

Dorset Police additionally tweeted: “Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove stay closed in the present day together with method roads to the realm.

“Please do not travel as you will be turned away.”

However, photos taken on Sunday confirmed a whole lot of individuals on the seashore.

Others may even be seen leaping into the ocean.

Lulworth Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) posted on Facebook to say folks had been leaping from the arch “encouraged by the crowds on the beach” on Saturday.

As effectively because the three severely injured males, police handled alcohol-fuelled minor scuffles.

A girl additionally suffered a suspected damaged ankle on Saturday and there was a small however uncontrolled hearth from a barbecue.

“Upsetting scenes like we and many others witnessed yesterday illustrate how very dangerous tombstoning is,” CRT mentioned.

“We couldn’t discourage it enough.”

It got here because the UK braced for the most popular day of the yr and the general public have been reminded to observe social distancing forward of the easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday.

Tuesday could possibly be the warmest day of 2020 to date, with Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill telling The Independent there was a “reasonable chance” of temperatures reaching as excessive as 29C.

Mr Burkhill mentioned the remainder of the week would see a slight drop in temperatures with showery rain across the UK.

“It is going to be a bit more changeable than it has been. Temperatures will be lower than they have been, but not massively.”

Dominic Raab, the international secretary, mentioned it was a “sensitive moment” within the nation’s exit from lockdown however added: “We can’t just stay in lockdown forever. We have got to transition.”

Asked whether or not the lockdown will probably be tightened once more if an infection charges improve, Mr Raab instructed Sky News’ Ridge on Sunday: “We will target, if there is any uptick, and it could be in a locality, it could be in a particular setting, we will target very carefully measures that would apply to it so that we can take these steps but also keep control of the virus.”