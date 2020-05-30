Durdle Door: Four injured in 200ft cliff jump, prompting police to close packed beach

Four folks have been critically injured leaping off cliffs into the ocean at a beach in Dorset.

Air ambulances landed on the scene at Durdle Door, after police mentioned they’d been known as to two separate incidents.

Videos on social media confirmed folks climbing and making the leap from the 200ft rocks in what was suspected to be “tombstoning”.

People had been leaping from the long-lasting arch on the website, in accordance to a publish on Poole Police’s Facebook web page.





Before the accidents, the beach was packed with sun-seekers regardless of coronavirus social-distancing guidelines.





Images posted by Purbeck Police present helicopters touchdown on the sand and crowds leaving the beach en masse as the world was evacuated.

Drew Parkinson, space commander of South Devon Coastguard, tweeted that individuals going to seashores had been placing themselves, others and rescuers in danger, branding the scenes “absolute carnage”.

Coastguard crews and the RNLI helped to clear the world after police had been known as at round 3.45pm.

Chief Inspector Claire Phillips, of Dorset Police, mentioned: “We have had to close the beach at Durdle Door to permit air ambulances to land. As a end result, we’re evacuating the beach and the encompassing cliff space.

“I am urging people to leave the area to enable emergency services to treat the injured people.”

Pictures taken earlier on Saturday confirmed the beach busy as the general public had been reminded to practise social distancing in the nice climate following the comfort of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Scores of tourists leaving the beach had been seen taking the identical path, bunching up with out distancing.