Durden: Grand jury should decide if charges are warranted in Arbery shooting

A Glynn County grand jury has to choose whether charges are justified against the two men associated with Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on a Sunday afternoon on a near road.

That is the assessment of Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden, the Liberty County-based DA who was doled out to survey the case. Durden stated he accepts the proof introduced warrants an amazing jury choice on whether prosecutions are documented against Greg McMichael and his child, Travis McMichael, the two men who furnished themselves and sought after Arbery to a fatal encounter in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, as indicated by a Glynn County police report.

Greg McMichael, 64, a long-term examiner with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA and a previous Glynn County police officer, told police he saw Arbery running down the road around 1:09 p.m. furthermore, associated him with thievery. Subsequent to seeking after him for a square to Satilla Drive and Buford Road, Travis McMichael left the pickup truck equipped with a shotgun. Travis McMichael terminated multiple times during the following battle with Arbery, who lurched to the asphalt and passed away on the scene.

Durden said he put together his choice with respect to an audit of the proof introduced for the situation, which was at first explored by the Glynn County Police Department. Durden’s choice additionally depends on data assembled from resulting contact with the regional police office, just as data accumulated from the FBI, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia.

“I am of the opinion that the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery,” Durden stated Tuesday.

Durden noticed that amazing juries are not directly being called, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The stop on empaneling great juries will stay in actuality through June 12, in any event.

The shooting case has just been moved to three DA workplaces, increasing a genuinely charged national crowd simultaneously. Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA Jackie Johnson promptly asserted an irreconcilable circumstance, referring to Greg McMichael’s administration of over 20 years with her office.

It was next assigned to Ware County DA George E. Barnhill. However, Barnhill stepped down after a conflict in the case was raised because his son is an attorney in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, where Greg McMichael worked.

That state Attorney General’s Office turned the case over to DA Durden on April 13. In his statement Tuesday, Durden acknowledged the pandemic-induced delay could cause more public frustration over the case. However, Durden feels it imperative that a grand jury reviews the facts.

“I have no control over the suspensions due to the pandemic,” Durden stated. “However, I do intend to present the case to the next available grand jury in Glynn County.”