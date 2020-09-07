DUOYANGJIASHA Women’s Athletic Walking Shoes Fabric Breathable Slip On Sports Tennis Running Mesh Breathable Lightweight Sneakers Gym Shoes

Price: $17.43
(as of Sep 07,2020 00:35:20 UTC – Details)
Product Description
seasons
Spring/Summer/Autumn/Winter
Winter
Spring/Summer/Autumn/Winter
Spring/Summer/Autumn/Winter
Spring/Summer/Autumn/Winter
Winter
Closure
lace up
Zipper
Slip-on
Slip-on /lace up
Zipper
Slip-on
Occasion
Casual
Walking/Casual /Snow
go vacation/Casual
go vacation/Casual
go vacation/Casual
Walking/Casual /Snow
Great quality EVA sole
Memory foam insole , absorbing the force and reducing the friction with the ground when you moving, is comfort for walking , long time standing and running
Breathable and lightweight stretch mesh knit upper make the shoes wear more comfortable
Comfortable elastic casual walking sneakers shoes The footwear great for: Indoor, outdoor, house, vacation, party, casual, daily walking , shopping, work, tourism, camping, driving, travel, gym, joggers, and etc. Perfect choice to pair with any sport or causal assemble