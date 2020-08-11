DuoTen Wireless Earbuds, IPX7 Waterproof Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones 150 Hours Playtime, TWS Stereo Sound Wireless Earphones with 3000mAh Charging Case LCD Display CVC8.0



Product Description

Bluetooth Headset Specifications

Bluetooth Version: V5.0

Receiving distance: > 10 meters

Charging box battery: 3000 mAh

Talking Time: 12-15 hours

Music Playing Time: 12-15 hours

Auto Power On and Pair with Mobile Phone

They are easy to connect as they are available for a connection.

First time use – Take out earbuds from the charging case, then connect via phone’s bluetooth menu.

Second time use – Just take out earbuds from the charging case, then earbuds will connect with your mobile phone automatically.

Multi-Function

Simple achieve Play /Pause, Next / Previous Track, Volume + / -, Answer / Reject Calls, Voice Assistant (Siri ).

Power Bank for Cellphone

The headphones come with a large capacity charging case, which can be the power bank for cellphone. Get no worry of power.

Ergonomic Design

This wireless earbuds are made of super soft silicone for excellent in-ear comfort. The earbuds are also available in a variety of sizes. The intimate earbud holder makes the earbuds not fall easily during exercise and fitness to ensure that everyone has a perfect listening experience.

【Loud & TWS Stereo Sound】This true wireless earbuds provides you clear and loud stereo sound. CVC 8.0 noise canceling technology keep out the noisy and lock the sound. With built-in microphone you can take or make hands-free call. Enjoy your auditory feast everywhere!

【Rechargeable Case with LCD Display】Long battery life! This Bluetooth earbuds has 3000mAh rechargeable case let you free of recharging. In smart LCD digital screen you can check battery consumption display from 1% to 100% anytime. There are also separated left and right headphone power consumption.

【Up to 150H Playtime】This Bluetooth earphone is equipped with built-in 50mAh battery which can last 5 hours after a single full charge. 3000mAh portable rechargeable case can recharge Bluetooth earbuds about 30 times that boasts outstanding up to 150H playtime. Moreover this charging case can serve as power bank for your phone or other devices in emergence.

【Ergonomic Design & Bluetooth 5.0】DuoTen IPX7 waterproof wireless earbuds boasts latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology which provides more stable and faster connection. This wireless earbuds have earbuds holder and it works like a hook which make sure you wear them comfortably and firmly.

【One Step Pairing & Smart Touch Control】Take out them from charging case and they will pair with each other automatically. Open the Bluetooth and tap “TWS-880Pro” to connect. Use smart touch control system to answer/reject the call, hang up the phone, wake up Siri, music play/pause, previous/next track, volume up/down.