DuoTen Waterproof Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone 156H Playtime Hi-Fi Stereo Sound, IPX7 Waterproof in-Ear Wireless Earphones w/Mic LCD Digital Display 2200mAh Rechargeable Case

【Clear & Loud Stereo Sound】 CVC 8.0 noise canceling technology provides clear sound. Bluetooth 5.0 wireless headphone with excellent Hi-Fi stereo sound gives you an auditory feast. With built-in microphone you can take calls or redial last call. IPX7 waterproof withstands sweaty exercise in the Gym. Enjoy music everywhere!

【Up to 156H Playtime】This Bluetooth earphone is equipped with built-in 85mAh battery which can last 10-12 hours after a single full charge. 2200mAh portable rechargeable case can recharge Bluetooth earbuds about 13 times that boasts outstanding up to 156H playtime. Moreover this charging case can serve as power bank for your phone or other devices in emergence.

【Smart LCD Digital Display】 In smart LCD digital screen you can check battery consumption display anytime. Charging case presents its battery from 1%-100%. There are separated left and right headphone power consumption indicator. 5 grids in total, each grid represents 20% power of earphone (Lights off when fully charged).

【Smart Touch Control】User friendly design and easy operation. By tapping the Bluetooth earphones to answer/reject the call, hang up the phone, wake up Siri, music play/pause, previous/next track, volume up/down. We provide 12-month warranty and 24-hours after-sale service.