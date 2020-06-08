Dunkin’ will hire 25,000 workers as restaurants reopen

The breakfast and coffee chain said in a release Monday that its franchisees are looking to fill an assortment positions, including management roles. Dunkin’ launched an ad campaign on Monday to guide recruiting efforts and is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University on an online education program for franchise employees.

Dunkin DNKN Investors welcomed the news.‘ popped about 2% during trading hours on Monday.

The company is well-positioned for success dancing, said KeyBanc restaurant analyst Eric Gonzalez in a study note published over the week-end.

“We believe Dunkin has executed well during the pandemic,” that he said, by supporting franchisees and developing its digital and off-premise businesses. “These efforts should drive momentum in the [short-term] as key markets reopen and over the [medium-term] with the help of national advertising, value, and digital loyalty,” he added.