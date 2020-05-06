Dunkin’ Donuts Giving Free Coffee, Doughnuts To Healthcare Workers

Celebrating the National Nurses Week, Dunkin’ Donuts is giving some free doughnuts and coffee for all health workers appreciating them for being on the front lines fighting coronavirus.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ restaurant chain will offer anyone who works in a hospital from doctors, nurses, and any other healthcare worker a free medium-sized cup of coffee and a doughnut on Wednesday. They don’t need to pay any money.

Also, health workers can get their coffee iced or hot.

Most Dunkin’ branches are open with limited takeaway and drive-through orders. However, it’s not guaranteed. So, it’s better for you to make sure your nearest branch is open before going there.

Dunkin’ has also been giving food trucks and deliveries to many emergency sites and hospitals all over the country.