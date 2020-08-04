Dunkin’ Bakery Series Cinnamon Roll Flavored Ground Coffee, 11 Ounces



Price: $5.83

(as of Aug 04,2020 08:22:06 UTC – Details)



If cinnamon is how you roll, you’re going to love this flavorful Bakery Series blend. Dunkin’ Bakery Series Cinnamon Coffee Roll Coffee is a medium roast with cinnamon flavor that’s present, but not overpowering. Just one sip will tickle your taste buds. And if you don’t typically drink flavored coffee, this is a perfect starter blend. Plus, it’ll make your house smell like the holidays even in the middle of June.

Cinnamon Roll coffee brings you a subtly cinnamon flavor that will tickle your taste buds

A smooth and flavorful medium roast coffee, specially blended and roasted to deliver the same great taste as the brewed Dunkin’ coffee available in Dunkin’ shops

Pre-ground, ready to brew at home sweet home

Enjoy the great taste of Dunkin’ at home