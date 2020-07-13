Duke hires Celtics’ Lawson to lead women’s basketball team

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In a declaration, Lawson called it “a dream come true” for someone who “wanted to be a coach since I was a kid.”

“Everybody I spoke with and had a chance to interact with, I immediately felt a great connection,” Lawson stated. “It wasn’t a choice based upon feeling, however there was a great deal of feeling associated with it due to the fact that of how thrilled I am and how prepared I am to get going and to deal with the gamers.”

Lawson appeared in 3 Final Fours at Tennessee and after that played in the WNBA from 2003-15, winning the 2005 champion withSacramento She likewise became part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing in2008 She had actually likewise worked as a TELEVISION analyst for NBA and college basketball video games prior to the Celtics employed her in June 2019.

Additionally, she has actually helped U.S.A. Basketball efforts to prepare 3-on-3 groups for the Tokyo Olympics.

In declarations, sports director Kevin White called Lawson “the ideal fit” while university president Vincent Price stated Lawson “has proven herself as a skilled coach and a committed mentor.”

Duke is the 2nd Atlantic Coast Conference program this offseason to hire a woman working as an NBA assistant to be its head coach. Notre Dame worked with Memphis Grizzlies assistant Niele Ivey — a previous Fighting Irish gamer and assistant– to change Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw in April.

Lawson acquires a Duke program that routinely goes to the NCAA Tournament, yet hasn’t won a league title considering that the ACC included nationwide powers Notre Dame (2013) and Louisville (2014) to what was currently a top-flight conference.

McCallie led Duke to a minimum of a share of the regular-season title 4 times and 3 ACC Tournament titles while likewise making 10 journeys to the NCAA Tournament, consisting of 4 straight journeys to the Elite Eight from 2010-13

But the Blue Devils have actually stopped working to surface in the leading 3 of the league regular-season race in 4 of the previous 7 years considering that the last wave of league growth.

It’ll be up to Lawson to shake things up and offer the Duke program a shock.