Dukakis warns Biden: Don’t take polls seriously

Trump has repeatedly touted polls that show him behind as “fake,” of late saying: “I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers.”

Months before his election defeat, Dukakis held a 55-38 lead over Bush, in accordance with a July 26, 1988, Newsweek/Gallup poll, cited by the Boston Globe.

THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RACE: THE NEWEST POLLS FROM FOX NEWS

Other polls also had him leading by double digits.

In a statement to the newspaper, Dukakis said “particularly this year, [polls] should be studied cautiously. Biden can and may win, but being at 50, no matter how weak your opponent is, is no guarantee of success.”

Dukakis, a Democrat, knows from experience. His numbers took a nosedive adhering to a series of pr gaffes and a debate performance that came off as dispassionate when asked by CNN anchor Bernard Shaw if he would support the death penalty if his wife were raped and murdered.

Dukakis said “no,” in what many seen as a cold answer, citing his belief that capital punishment isn’t a deterrent to crime.

“It was a question about Dukakis’s values and emotions,” his campaign director, Susan Estrich, later recalled, in accordance with Politico. “When he answered by talking policy, I knew we lost the election.”

Dukakis’ numbers further declined following a Bush campaign attack ad over Willie Horton, a black man who raped and killed a white woman and stabbed her fiance in a 1987 home invasion in Maryland. Horton had escaped from a week-end furlough from the Massachusetts prison when the killing occurred.

The furlough program have been in place while Dukakis was governor.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER TOUTS PRESIDENT TOPPING BIDEN WHERE IT COUNTS

The ad portrayed him as soft on crime and was widely condemned as stoking racial divisions.

Ronald Reagan, the incumbent president at the time, also referred to Dukakis as an “invalid,” prompting questions over the governor’s mental state. Reagan later claimed he was joking.

“I think I dropped eight points in the week Reagan called me ‘the invalid,’” Dukakis recalled in a recent e-mail to the Globe. “I never took those early polls seriously.”

In the same manner, Trump and his supporters have frequently questioned Biden’s mental acuity. He did the same with Hillary Clinton in 2016, calling her “unhinged” and suggesting she was not up for the work of being president.

“I think Biden now is weaker than Dukakis in 1988,” Globe columnist Alex Beam wrote. “Biden is battling an incumbent president who can wield the levers of power to his own benefit almost any time he wants. And Biden, you can argue, is no Dukakis.”

Meanwhile, longtime Republican strategist Karl Rove, who informally advises the Trump campaign, said the Trump must hit the reset button ahead of the Republican National Convention.

He pointed to Bush’s win over Dukakis after trailing in the polls months before his election.

“When you’re in the barrel, when you’re finding a lot of bad press and the polls are going against you, you must do something that says, ‘We’re relocating a different direction.’ That’s what I mean by way of a reset,” he said during a Friday appearance on “America’s Newsroom.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Beam noted that Dukakis had turned 55 days before Election Day in 1988, while Biden is 77 and prone to “cringe-worthy gaffes.” Dukakis also presided as governor of Massachusetts over a sustained amount of economic growth, he said.

“What can Biden take credit for?” Beam said. “A serviceable stint as a small-state senator, eight years of unremarkable vice-presidential yeomanry, and — lest we forget — an unblemished losing record in presidential campaigns.”