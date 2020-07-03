Duffy slams Netflix for kidnap film ‘365 days,’ saying it glamorizes sexual violence

The film, which Netflix describes as an “erotic drama,” is based on the bestselling Polish novel “365 dni” by Blanka Lipinska. It tells the story of a woman who’s abducted, imprisoned and again and again sexually abused by a mafia boss — who gives her twelve months to love him.

“Today, I really don’t know what to think, say, or do, other than to reach out and explain to you in this letter how irresponsible it was of Netflix to broadcast the film ‘365 Days,'” the 36-year-old singer wrote in the letter to Hastings.

“This should not be anyone’s idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialized in this manner,” she said, adding that the film “distorts” sexual violence, “eroticises” kidnapping and was “careless, insensitive, and dangerous.”