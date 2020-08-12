Duet 50 Pro – Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. 130 Hour Long Battery Life for iPhone, Android. [Featured in Forbes] Phone Charger Mini Power Bank Case, Sweatproof TWS Headphones. aptX Sound for Running



Price: $54.99

(as of Aug 12,2020 06:29:20 UTC – Details)





[Perfect for Runners] The Duet 50 Pro’s are fully sweatproof and can handle long runs and hikes in the rain and snow. Nano-coating creates IPX-5 rated sweat-proofing in this slim, light-weight design. Great for any sport

[American Hi-Fi Sound] Tuned in our Boston HQ to produce the rich tone of the classic American hi-fi stereos – strong bass, natural midrange, and crisp highs. Unlike other truly wireless earbuds, the Duet 50 Pro’s have a full, vibrant sound

[Built-In Microphone] Take wireless calls and control your music without ever touching your iPhone or Android. The in-line mic gives you the freedom of cordless phone calls. You can take phone calls with a single earbud or both at the same time

[Charges Your Cell Phone] The charging case contains a 2600 mAh battery that you can used as a portable power bank to charge your phone. Just plug in the included charging converter cable to the case, and you can charge any kind of iPhone or Android