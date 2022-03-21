The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic informs that due to unprecedented weather conditions, the educational process in pre-school, general, primary (vocational) and secondary professional educational institutions is suspended until March 23, inclusive.

“In case of a 5-day working week in general, primary (vocational) և secondary vocational educational institutions, classes will be completed on the following Saturdays, in case of a 6-day working week, classes will be distributed over the next month,” reads a statement issued by the NKR Ministry of Education. .