The forecast for Armenia’s GDP growth in 2022 has been reduced from 5.3% to 1.2%, the World Bank report says.

It is noted that the war against Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia are hitting the world economies, and it is expected that the developing economies of Europe and Central Asia will bear the brunt.

The report notes that the impact of the war in Ukraine ները sanctions against Russia are likely to be significantly negative for Armenia’s economy, given Armenia’s strong economic ties with Russia.

For 2023, the WB forecasts GDP growth in Armenia at 4.6% (-1%), for 2024 – 4.9% (-0.9%).