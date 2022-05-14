German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock has said that the situation in Ukraine could start a world famine.

“Supplies are being cut off because of Russia’s actions. Inflation is rising not only in our country but all over the world, which is facing a severe famine,” Berbock said.

According to him, the obstacles to the export of food are deliberately created, that working style is part of a “hybrid war”.

“Russia is creating grounds for new crises,” said the German Foreign Minister.