The information gathered by the Syunik regional subdivision of the Human Rights Defender’s staff was important for the fact-finding work, as the Syunik regional representatives were in constant contact with the Kapan municipality, including the Nerkin Hand administrative head, before receiving public calls. Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan.

During the visit to Nerkin Hand settlement, the fact-finding working group met with the administrative head of the settlement, the residents, inspected the area adjacent to the cemetery, the memorial to the victims of the Patriotic War and the village called Shinategh, and documented the issues of exercising the rights of the residents.

As a result of conversations and discussions, it was reported that the deployment of the Azerbaijani armed forces in early March 2022, including the installation of several tents, new roads being built from their positions, new are. The residents of the previously mentioned area did not notice the Azerbaijani servicemen or any position, noting that they had collected wood from that place two months ago. Moreover, according to the residents, the pastor of the village was the first to notice the Azerbaijani servicemen.

In the current situation, it can be stated that the main occupation of the residents of Nerkin Hand is cattle breeding and agriculture.

As a result of the new positioning by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the cemetery of the settlement, the memorial to the victims of the Patriotic War, the church, as well as most of the pastures of the village, about 50 hectares, as well as the arable lands and gardens of some villagers were targeted. This situation has created serious difficulties for the residents engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture to take care of their livelihood.

Although there is no panic in the village, the villagers are uncertain about the situation.

The working group also recorded that on March 16, 2022, the governor of Syunik, representatives of the command staff of the Ministry of Defense, met with the residents in Nerkin Hand settlement. Besides, the head of Kapan community and his deputies have been holding regular meetings with the residents these days.

During the visit, the working group also met with the head of Kapan community, Syunik regional administration and other competent officials.

The results and findings of the visit of the Human Rights Defender’s representatives, as well as the proposals for the solution of the mentioned other problems, were sent to the Government.

“The Human Rights Defender will continue to pursue the solution of the problems of the border settlements, including the residents of Nerkin Hand,” the statement reads.



