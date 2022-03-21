The Artsakh Information Headquarters informs that due to the direct intervention of the Azerbaijani side, the gas supply to the Artsakh Republic was stopped again.

“We have sufficient grounds to claim that during the repair works of the gas pipeline that exploded on March 8, the Azerbaijani side installed a valve, through which it stopped the gas supply hours ago. The unfavorable weather conditions created by Azerbaijan serve the insidious cause of creating additional humanitarian problems for our population and resort to a criminal step.

The situation was immediately reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping force stationed in Artsakh, together with which the Artsakh authorities are making appropriate efforts to restore gas supply.

At the same time, we urge citizens to use electricity as sparingly as possible to avoid possible power outages. ”