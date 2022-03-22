Veolia Water informs its customers and consumers that due to unfavorable weather conditions and heavy snowfall in Aragatsotn region, the water supply to Geghadir, Berkarat and Sadunts villages, fed by a spring called “Yotaghbyur”, has been cut off since March 22. Until the problem is fully resolved, the water supply to the mentioned villages will be provided by mobile tankers.

For the same reasons, problems arose in Tsovasar, Maymekh springs, which feed Vanadzor, Lori region, as well as in the city water treatment plant. Due to this circumstance, starting from March 22, water supply in Shahumyan village of Vanadzor will be carried out in violation of the announced schedule.

Veolia Water CJSC is taking measures to solve the mentioned problems as soon as possible.

The company apologizes to consumers for the inconvenience caused շնորհ thanks in advance for understanding.