DuckDuckGo reinstated in India after being unreachable since July 1st

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has been restored in India after being unreachable for many users there since July 1st, Android Police reported. Reports about what was causing the outage have varied. Some users reported the Indian government seemed to be behind the block, and others said they were getting what appeared to be DNS lookup errors, according to Android Police.

DuckDuckGo tweeted that the service appeared to be restored in India by Saturday morning.

We’re seeing our services being broadly restored in India. Thank you for all of one’s reports, bringing attention to this matter. If you’re still having difficulty accessing DuckDuckGo Search, please report it to @internetfreedom using this form: https://t.co/jVYFgXTiV7 — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) July 4, 2020

On June 29th, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned significantly more than 50 China-based apps including TikTok and WeChat, saying they were “engaged in activities … prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India,” according to a press release.

It’s not yet determined whether Pennsylvania-based DuckDuckGo might have been inadvertently blocked as part of that larger effort, or whether there was still another reason for the outage. DuckDuckGo was not on the Indian government’s June 29th list of barred apps.

DuckDuckGo didn’t immediately answer an obtain comment Saturday.