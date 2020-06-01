‘Duck Dynasty’ star Sadie Roberston sends message of hope to fellow Americans

“We’re going through something that’s really scary. Something that’s out of our control. Something that is causing us loss and sadness,” she stated in an episode of Fox Nation’s “Messages of Hope” recorded on April 20.

“But the beauty in this, if there is beauty in this, is that we are all going through it together,” she continued. “There’s something really beautiful about knowing that even though we don’t have control — that we have a God who is a good father, who is in control of everything.”

Sadie Robertson is the daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, who appeared alongside their whole prolonged household on the present “Duck Dynasty,” which adopted the lives of the well-known Louisiana household.

An outspoken Christian, Robertson has continued to interact together with her followers, and she or he even addressed greater than 60,000 folks at Passion 2020 in January.

“It says in Psalms 46, he’s an ever-present help in times of trouble,” stated Robertson on this Fox Nation present. “So we received to repair our eyes on him. It says in Hebrews that even Jesus, when he was enduring the agony of the cross, he fastened his eyes on heaven for the hope that has.

“Sometimes we’re in the midst of something so bad, we have to fix our hope on something in the future, something better. And what better than an eternal home in heaven? Away from all fear. Away from all pain. Away from our sickness and tragedy. With a good, good father. That’s our hope.”

The "Duck Dynasty" sequence finale was broadcast in 2017, however all now 11 seasons, 130 episodes of the present, can be found on Fox Nation.

And watch extra messages of encouragement from people like Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham, Living Proof Ministries' Beth Moore, Fox News' Shannon Bream, Rachel Campos Duffy and others on "Bible Study: Messages of Hope."

Fox Business' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.

Fox Business’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.