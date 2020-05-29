Duck Dynasty Star Phil Robertson Reveals He Has A 45-Year-Old Daughter From Past Affair

There’s a brand new member of the Duck Dynasty household!!

As you’re probably conscious, household patriarch Phil Robertson and his longtime spouse Kay Robertson are dad and mom to 4 sons: Jep Robertson, Willie Robertson, Jase Robertson, and Alan Robertson, however there’s now a sister becoming a member of the bunch.

In the newest episode of their podcast, Unashamed with Phil Robertson, it was revealed that Phil unknowingly has an grownup daughter, Phyliss. Alan defined he and Jase each acquired related letters from their sister, however initially brushed it off as they obtain many letters from people purporting to be relations asking for cash, autographed photographs, and so forth. They quickly realized this was one thing else totally.

Alan shared:

“So basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that dad might be her dad.”

At first, they had been clearly skeptical given their public standing, and that the lady’s birthday was after the time Phil had develop into a Christian. The brothers determined to do some investigating of their very own, in order to not probably upset their dad and mom if it wasn’t true.

Later, their cousin acquired in touch with 45-year-old Phyliss and guaranteed Alan she wasn’t “out for anything,” as they tried to determine doing a DNA take a look at for affirmation. He recounted:

“I started thinking about it—I thought there’s a 45-year-old woman out there that doesn’t know who her dad is, and she’s looking. And I thought, even if it’s not dad, she needs to know it’s not dad.”

The 55-year-old advised his dad and mom in regards to the letter ultimately:

“Of course, Dad didn’t remember anything, no specifics about it…Mom remembered a lot more than you did.”

He famous that Phil had been “drunk the whole time and not in your right head.” After doing a DNA paternity take a look at, it was decided that it was a 99.9 % match.

Phil shared:

“It’s a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love. As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don’t know about, and she has a father she doesn’t know about. 45 years—that doesn’t sound like very long, but you say, that’s a while. So finally, after all those years, we come together.”

Aww, so candy!!

And as for Kay, she has been largely supportive regardless of the circumstances:

“Miss Kay was absolutely awesome during the whole process.”

Watch extra from the fam (beneath):

