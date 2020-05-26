Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle had ‘row’ over young bridesmaids’ attire for royal wedding 

The Sussexes are at present starting a brand new life in Los Angeles, conducting quite a few video calls to patronages and for charities from a short lived house owned by Tyler Perry.

The Cambridges are working from house at Anmer Hall, homeschooling Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis whereas holding royal engagements over Zoom.

Along with the remaining of the Royal Family, they’ve modified the main focus of their work to serving to the nation by means of the coronavirus disaster, paying specific consideration to psychological well being.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s latest work has centered on early years growth. Since the Covid-19 lockdown, she has launched images exhibition Hold Still, and taken half in video calls to varsities, hospitals and maternity companies, in addition to enjoying bingo with pensioners to focus on social care (as proven above)

Kensington Palace and a spokesman for the Sussexes have been approached for remark.

The full function is revealed within the July/August concern of Tatler, out in print and digital editions on Thursday, May 28th.