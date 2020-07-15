Duchess Camilla Fast Facts – CNN

Father: Major Bruce Shand, retired British Army officer, later a wine merchant
Mother: Rosalind Cubitt, daughter of the next Baron of Ashcombe
Children: with Andrew Parker-Bowles: Laura Rose and Thomas Henry
Other Facts
Her complete title is: Her Royal Highness The Princess Charles, Princess of Wales and Countess of Chester, Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Rothesay, Countess of Carrick, Baroness of Renfrew, Lady of the Isles, Princess of Scotland
Alice Keppel, mistress of King Edward VII, the great-great-grandfather of Prince Charles, is the great-grandmother of Duchess Camilla.
An avid hunter and rider.
Like her husband, the Duchess is really a patron of the arts and many charities.
Timeline
1965 – Introduced to British society as a debutante.
Early 1970s – Meets Prince Charles at a polo match at Windsor Great Park.
1973 – Marries Andrew Parker-Bowles.
1980 – Accompanies Prince Charles, as his official escort, throughout trip to recognize Zimbabwe’s independence.
1981 – Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer.
1992 – “Diana: Her True Story” is published, revealing Parker-Bowles’ role in the royal marriage.
1993 – Affair with Prince Charles becomes public when the transcript of a 1989 intimate phone conversation with the Prince is revealed.
1994 – During a televised documentary, Prince Charles admits to adultery.
1996 – Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorce.
1999 – First appears in public areas with Prince Charles leaving the Ritz Hotel in London after having a party.
February 10, 2005 – With the Queen’s approval, Prince Charles announces he can marry Camilla April 9 at Windsor Castle. She will be referred to as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall.
November 1-8, 2005 – With Prince Charles, makes her first official stop by at the United States since the Duchess of Cornwall.
December 9, 2010 – Student demonstrators breach security on the streets of London’s West End and attack the 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI carrying the Duchess and her husband to a performance at the London Palladium. The couple escapes any physical harm. The students are protesting the hike in tuition fees.
April 9, 2012 – Buckingham Palace announces that the Duchess of Cornwall will become a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. This could be the highest personal honor bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II and the announcement happens the seventh anniversary of Camilla’s wedding to Prince Charles.