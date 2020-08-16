Ducati’s Dovizioso wins Austrian GP after horror crash halts race By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters MotoGP – Austrian Grand Prix



SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA (Reuters) – Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso won an action-packed Austrian Grand Prix which was stopped for 20 minutes after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha hit the Avintia Ducati of Johann Zarco in Spielberg on Sunday.

The warning came out early in the race when Morbidelli and Zarco came together at turn 3, with their cartwheeling bikes almost securing Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales as the 2 Yamahas browsed the turn.

Dovizioso, who stated on Saturday that he would not be restoring his agreement with Ducati, took the chequered flag to keep the group’s ideal record at the Red Bull Ring undamaged.

Ducati have actually won every race considering that the circuit was presented on the calendar in 2016 and it was the Italian rider’s 3rd triumph on the track having actually won in 2017 and 2019 while it was Ducati’s 50th premier class win.

However, the maker lost on a one-two surface when Joan Mir capitalised on Jack Miller’s error on the last lap as his Pramac Ducati went broad to offer the Suzuki rider 2nd location.