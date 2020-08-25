Ducati MotoGP title situation ‘not under control’

Following his Austrian Grand Prix win, Dovizioso was a damage-limiting 5th at the 2nd Red Bull Ring race on Sunday after a late error dropped him out of podium contention.

With champion leader Fabio Quartararo just 13th, Dovizioso is now simply 3 points adrift of the Petronas Yamaha rider heading to the next triple-header in September.

But the Italian rider does not feel Ducati has actually repaired its irregular type with the 2020 Desmosedici, which has actually left him “very disappointed”.

“For me, the situation in the championship is good, but I mean when you have that feeling and you have a lot of ups and downs, you don’t have control of the situation,” Dovizioso stated.

“So, I don’t have a good feeling in this moment because I don’t feel we have the situation under control to push in some tracks.

“And every race you can have a great deal of ups and downs. This has actually never ever taken place to me and us in the last 4, 5 years, and I’m battling with that and I’m really dissatisfied about that due to the fact that no one previously from the preliminary corresponds and I believe it’s something uncommon.

“So, I don’t have the answer and I don’t like that.”

Inconsistency struck Dovizioso throughout the Styria weekend, as he had a hard time in certifying with a “strange” sensation from the tires, and was scrabbling for speed on the …