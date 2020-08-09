Dubai sheikh was to force his 11-year-old daughter to marry MBS, UK court hears – Middle East Monitor

Dubai’s sheikh was presumably lining up his 11- year-old daughter to marry Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is 22 years her senior, a UK court heard the other day.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum apparently talked about the arrangement in February 2019 which would have seen his daughter Princess Jalila– aged 11– wed to BinSalman The case was brought to light by the woman’s mom, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, in a British court the other day, as part of the marital fight in between her and AlMaktoum Princess Haya got away the UAE in 2015 and applied for a divorce in the UK; she stated the prepared weddings were an essential reason that she fled.

The billionaire ruler of Dubai has actually formerly been implicated of kidnapping his children; in 2000, Sheikha Shamsa Al-Maktoum attempted to escape from her dad’s $130 million estate in Surrey, UK, when she was 18- years-old. Shamsa was discovered in neighboring Cambridge and by force returned to Dubai where no news has actually considering that been become aware of her and where she is stated to have actually been put behind bars and beaten.

Years later on, in 2018, her sibling Latifa attempted to escape, crossing the border into Oman and after that taking a trip 40 kilometres on a rubber boat, prior to fulfilling a previous French Navy officer called Jean-Pierre Herve Jaubert who was awaiting her on his luxury yacht. They cruised to Goa in …