Dubai Debuts Nationwide Data Platform Powered by Blockchain

This platform is set to end up being a nationwide system for exchanging confirmed consumer data.

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development, or DED, and state-run bank Emirates NBD are presenting their so-called UAE KYC Blockchain Platform.

120 regional companies currently registered for the platform with Emirates NBD

First exposed in February 2020, the brand-new blockchain platform is developed to open digital consumer onboarding, instantaneous savings account functions, and confirmed KYC data sharing in between licensing authorities and banks. Announcing the news on July 28, the DED and Emirates NBD stated that the platform has more than 120 business currently on-boarded by the bank with active checking account.

According to the statement, Emirates NBD is the very first bank to go reside on the platform at launch. The bank will mainly deal with little and medium-sized business, allowing them to on-board digitally. They will likewise have the ability to quickly open checking account through Emirates NBD’s E20 Digital Business Bank.

During the very first phase of the job, Dubai Economy moved all active trade licenses onto the blockchain platform, totaling up to more than 40% of all active trade licences in the UAE.

The job lines up with the federal government’s vision around digitization

As formerly reported, the brand-new job is supported by significant regional authorities. These consist of the Central Bank of UAE and the government-backed development workplace, SmartDubai According to DED and Emirates NBD, the platform will quickly include a variety of banks consisting of Commercial Bank of Dubai, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, HSBC, and RakBank

Omar Bushahab, president of business registration and licensing sector at DED, highlighted that the UAE KYC Blockchain Platform remains in line with the federal government’s require digitization. He stated:

“This marks a key milestone in establishing a UAE-wide ecosystem for KYC data sharing and instant digital onboarding of companies by financial institutions. It is in alignment with the government’s vision around digitization and paperless as crucial strategies that enable continuation and sustainability.”

The UAE has actually become a significant international jurisdiction in the last few years with an inviting position towards the blockchain and crypto markets. Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank supposedly ended up being the very first Islamic bank to perform trade financing circulation deals utilizing blockchain innovation. Abu Dhabi Global Market, a global monetary centre and complimentary zone, is supposedly preparing to introduce crypto possession trading in 2020.