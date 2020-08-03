Dubai Crown Prince pays medical bills of Nigerian mother stranded with quadruplets

Suliyat Adulkareem, 29, brought to life the children, 2 kids, and 2 women, at the Latifa Hospital for Women and Children on July 1.

They were born too soon at almost 31 weeks through an emergency situation C-section and put on ventilators at the neonatal extensive care system, the medical facility stated in a declaration.

However, the household had no medical insurance coverage and acquired more than AED 400,000 (about $108,000) in medical costs given that the quadruplets were born, their dad Tijani Abdulkareem informed CNN.

The Nigerian neighborhood and other nationals in Dubai rallied around them to assist raise AED 42,000 (around $11,500) to pay part of thebills

.

The Crown Prince actioned in to pay the bills after he discovered the preliminary CNN report highlighting the household’s story. He was moved by their predicament and notified his workplace to help the household, the medical facility stated. ‘ A big favor’ Abdulkareem informed CNN he was stunned by the ruler’s kindness, and the couple have actually chosen to call 2 of their children after him. One of the women will likewise be called Latifa after the medical facility, he stated. “It’s just a huge favor, and we are still in shock because we didn’t even know how to get the money. I had been sleepless wondering how to pay the bill,” Abdulkareem stated.

Abdulkareem, a chef at a dining establishment in the city, stated he was …

