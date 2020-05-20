Duane “Dog” Chapman honors late wife Beth on wedding anniversary

Duane “Dog” Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, is lacking his late wife greater than typical. Wednesday marks what would have been Dog and Beth Chapman’s 14th wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on May 20, 2006 in Hawaii.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star honored Beth on social media by sharing an outdated photograph of them. “She said Big Daddy your [sic] going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary,” he captioned the snapshot. “Why did she have to be so right??”

Beth was identified with throat most cancers in 2017. She handed away in June at age 51. Dog has overtly grieved his wife and enterprise associate, however has discovered love once more. Earlier this month, the truth star confirmed he proposed to girlfriend, Francie Frane. They have solely been seeing one another for about two months.

Frane, a 51-year-old rancher, and Dog obtained collectively after he left a voicemail for her late husband Bob. Dog needed Bob to do some work on his property in Colorado, unaware of Bob’s passing. When Frane known as Dog again to clarify her husband handed away, they turned buddies. Eventually, their relationship turned romantic.

“The truth is that both of us have spent three years walking alongside our spouses sick and we know that God brought us together and that’s why we don’t believe that it’s too soon,” Frane advised the Sun about their engagement. Bob additionally died from most cancers, a number of months earlier than Beth.

Frane stated she and Dog have each “done our share of screaming and crying and asking why.”

“Then for us to come together the way that we did and build this friendship because of what we’ve been through, that turned into a love story. We don’t believe that it’s too soon,” she added.

Dog promised Beth earlier than her loss of life he would by no means remarry.

“There will never be another Mrs. Dog but it looks like there will be a final Mrs. Chapman,” he advised the Sun.

Dog’s household has been supportive of his new relationship on social media — not like when he was with household buddy, Moon Angell.

No wedding date has been set, however Dog shared he desires to throw an enormous celebration after the coronavirus pandemic. This will probably be his sixth marriage.

