DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Magma Red [Old Model]



Price: $72.95

Revolutionary, Intuitive, Precise. The DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 4 system defines the next generation of play, combining revolutionary new features like the multi touch pad and Share button with intuitive, precision controls. Sharing at your Fingertips: The addition of the Share button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a push of a button. Upload gameplay videos and screenshots directly from your system or Livestream your gameplay, all without disturbing the game in progress. New ways to Play: Revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built-in speaker offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games and its 3.5mm audio jack offers a practical personal audio solution for gamers who want to listen to their games in private.

Charge Efficiently: The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller can be easily recharged by plugging it into your PlayStation 4 system, even when on standby,or with any standard charger with a micro-USB port.