DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – 20th Anniversary Edition



Price: $139.95

(as of Jul 23,2020 04:13:02 UTC – Details)



The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features familiar controls and incorporates several innovative features to usher in a new era of interactive experiences. Its definitive analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved for greater feel and sensitivity. A multi-touch, clickable touch pad expands gameplay possibilities, while the incorporated light bar in conjunction with the PlayStation Camera allows for easy player identification and screen adjustment when playing with friends in the same room. The addition of the Share button makes utilizing the social capabilities of the PlayStation 4 as easy as the push of a button. The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller is more than a controller; it’s your physical connection to a new era of gaming. *DLC (Downloadable Content) may not be included and is not guaranteed to work*

Precision Control: the feel, shape, and sensitivity of the DualShock 4’s analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games on PlayStation 4

Sharing at your Fingertips: the addition of the Share button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a push of a button. Upload gameplay videos and screenshots directly from your system or live-stream your gameplay, all without disturbing the game in progress

New Ways to Play: revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built-in speaker offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games. Its 3.5mm audio jack offers a practical personal audio solution for gamers who want to listen to their games in private

Charge Efficiently: the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller can be easily recharged by plugging it into your PlayStation 4 system, even when on standby, or with any standard charger with a micro-USB port