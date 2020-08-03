Dualshock 4 pads won’t work with PS5 games, PlayStation confirms

PlayStation has actually clarified which PS4 accessories will still work on the PS5 when it releases this Holiday, consisting of a few of the best PS4 headsets you can purchase today.

Firstly, DualShock 4 – a.k.a. the PS4 controller – can’t be utilized on any upcoming PS5 games, with Sony specifying that it desires the brand-new titles “take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.”

However, the brand-new post on the PlayStation Blog does verify that DualShock 4 will still have the ability to work on the brand-new console when playing PS4 games by means of PS5 backwards compatibility, in addition to third-party gamepad controllers for the PS4.

In addition, Sony has actually clarified that “specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games”, together with PlayStation’s Platinum and Gold Wireless headsets, 3rd party headsets that link by means of USB or audio jack, and PS Move and PS VR controllers with “supported PS VR games on PS5.”

Finally, your old PlayStation Camera will likewise be forward suitable on PS5, for both existing PS4 games and brand-new PS5 games that support the gadget, however will need using an “additional adaptor” that Sony guarantees will come at no additional expense to the user.

The end of the post assures that more "updates on PlayStation 5" are coming quickly