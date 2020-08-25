

Price: $149.99

(as of Aug 25,2020 18:00:48 UTC – Details)



The Dual Electronics XGPS160 Multipurpose Universal 5 Device Bluetooth GPS Receiver with Wide Area Augmentation System and Portable Attachment is compact, light weight, simple to use and extremely accurate. The built-in Wide Area Augmentation System (WASS) is highly sensitive and allows your device to connect to both GPS (USA) & GLONASS (Russian) systems including several satellites proving accurate and reliable GPS coordinates within +/- 2.5m (CEP), Max Speed of 1,150 mph and Max Altitude of 65,600 ft. You now have the ability to add highly accurate GPS tracking to up to 5 devices simultaneously by simply connecting them via Bluetooth to your XGPS160 model in a matter of seconds.

ADD GPS WIRELESSLY VIA BLUETOOTH – you can greatly strengthen your GPS signal on any device by seamlessly connecting via Bluetooth up to 5 devices in a matter of seconds

HUNDREDS OF APPLICATIONS – being able to add accurate GPS to your device will now allow you to use hundreds of available apps in any scenario such as car, marine, & aerial navigation, hiking, fitness, social networking and much more

BATTERY LIFE & INCLUDED – your GPS receiver has an extended battery lifespan of 10 hours of continuous use & comes with a USB charging cord, an adjustable strap, 12-30V car charger and non-slip pad that will securely stick to most surfaces

1 YEAR WARRANTY – guaranteed high quality and reliability with hassle-free parts and labor warranty with excellent customer service

DIMENSIONS – 2.24” W x 2.24” D x 0.75” H

Battery Recharges in 3 hours / Battery Capacity: 1400 milliampere hour / Plug in to 12Volts of direct current source for continuous use