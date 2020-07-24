Dual Electronics LU48BTS Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speakers | TruWireless Stereo | 100ft Wireless Range | Loud & Deep Rich Bass | 12 Hour Playtime | IPX4 | No Wires Needed | Sold in Pairs



Price: $144.99 - $123.25

(as of Jul 24,2020 02:36:28 UTC – Details)



The Dual Electronics LU48BTS Stereo Sound Portable Bluetooth Speakers with 12-Hour Playtime, IPX4 and built-in Tru Wireless Stereo Technology (Sold in Pairs) will make a great addition to your home and/or outdoor space. These portable and light-weight Bluetooth speakers will fill any room or outdoor space with stereo sound quality. The best part is that you can either listen to one Bluetooth speaker or have them paired via their built-in technology for great amplified music without the worry of connecting wires. The weather resistant IPX4 coating will allow each Bluetooth speaker to sustain splashing water from any direction so you have peace of mind when taking them on the go. Their state-of-the-art rechargeable long-lasting Li-ION battery will provide you with a 12-hour playtime at full charge and the convenient front facing USB charging bank allows you to charge your smart device while streaming your favorite music from Pandora, Spotify, i Heart Radio and more. Don’t let its compact and light weight design fool you, inside your Bluetooth speakers is a highly efficient Class-D amplifier, 3-Way component speakers, 2. 16-inch polypropylene cone midrange and 4-inch parabolic polypropylene injected woofer for highly quality sound without any distortion. The high-grade components that were used to assemble your Bluetooth speakers allow you to have a frequency response of 45Hz-22kHz and 100ft of range for Wireless Connectivity. Backed by our 1 Year that s a hassle-free experience with excellent customer service.

|TruWireless STEREO TECHNOLOGY & NO WIRES| – provides an immediate connection between your wireless Bluetooth speakers via the built-in TruWireless stereo technology so you can enjoy an acoustically rich experience without having to worry about Wires!

|WIRELESS 4.2 BLUETOOTH & 100FT RANGE| – this cutting edge technology will allow you to Effortlessly and instantly connect your smart device with your TruWireless Bluetooth speakers and maintain a strong wireless connection for up to 100 feet

|ALL WEATHER RESISTANT IPX4 RATING| – your portable Bluetooth speakers have an IPX4 rating which will protect them from splashing water, regardless of the direction so feel free to take them on your outdoor adventures or have them by the pool

|EXTENDED BATTERY LIFE & FRONT 1AMP CHARGING BANK| – the rechargeable Li-ION battery provides you with a playtime of up to 12 hours and the convenient front facing charging bank allows you to charge your device while streaming your favorite music

|1 YEAR WARRANTY| – guaranteed high quality and reliability with hassle-free parts and labor warranty including excellent customer service

|DIMENSIONS| – 10.7” H x 6.5” W x 5.75” D / 3.9 lbs each