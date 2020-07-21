Dua Lipa sparks controversy with ‘Greater Albania’ map tweet

Image copyright

British pop star Dua Lipa has sparked a massive reaction on line with a tweet usually associated with supporters of extreme Albanian nationalism.

Lipa posted a map that features Albania, Kosovo and elements of neighbouring Balkan countries mainly inhabited by ethnic Albanians – and a definition of the term autochthonous.

The tweet sparked strong reaction from supporters and critics alike.

Lipa’s parents are from Kosovo. She was created after they moved to the united kingdom.

What’s the controversy about?

Lipa was accused of favouring Albanian expansionism after posting the map which forms element of hard-line nationalist dreams of fabricating a Greater Albania that could incorporate all ethnic Albanians.

It has sparked controversy before. A football game in 2014 between Albania and Serbia descended in to open brawls after a drone carrying that map appeared above the stadium.

At the centre of the dispute may be the status of Kosovo which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly 10 years after Nato’s bombing campaign ended the rule of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic there.

Kosovo is recognised by the usa and most European governments, however, not by Serbia and its main allies, including Russia.

The British artist posted the map after a petition appeared on line calling for Apple Maps to show Kosovo as an independent nation.

As of Tuesday morning the petition has more than 120,000 signatures.

Rita Ora – still another fellow British pop star who was born in Kosovo’s capital Pristina in 1990 – in addition has tweeted meant for the country appearing on Apple Maps, and in support of Dua Lipa.

In her tweet, Lipa included a definition of the word autochthonous – meaning indigenous to a place. Albanian nationalists allege that their people settled in the region far before the Serbs, and utilize this to claim nearby lands. Serbs say Kosovo is part of its territory – and nationalists often voice their sentiments with “Kosovo is [part of] Serbia” slogans.

Balkans and celebrities

Lipa may be the latest celebrity to cause an uproar by wading into Balkan history and politics.

Germany and Bayern Munich’s captain Manuel Neuer was filmed singing a well known Croatian football anthem while on holiday in the united kingdom earlier this month.

But the song references a spot of neighbouring Bosnia-Herzegovina, and there was a backlash in Germany and in the Balkans following the video appeared online.

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic meanwhile was filmed last year singing what was speculated to be an ultra-nationalist Serbian song. Last week, that he received an award by the ethnic Serbian Republika Srpska government in Bosnia-Herzegovina.