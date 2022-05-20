The “culprit” of dry mouth is not only thirst, but also, or especially insufficient salivation (due to disorders of the salivary glands).
A feeling of dryness in the mouth can lead to:
• Taste receptor damage
• redness of the tongue, the surface of which may become uneven
• Change the timbre of the sound
• Bad breath
• Stomatitis
• Cracked lips
• Difficulty swallowing
Reasons:
Dehydration due to insufficient fluid intake
• Alcohol poisoning due to alcohol consumption
• Tobacco use
• Use of certain medications
• Menopause in women
• Diabetes
Disorders of the thyroid gland
• Anemia
• Sore throat
• Intestinal diseases
• Tumors around the mouth that can spread to the salivary glands
To overcome dry mouth, the following are useful:
• Drinking water often
• Avoid sugary, caffeinated beverages
• Sugar-free chewing gum stimulates the salivary glands
• Quitting smoking and alcohol
• Remember that in case of dry mouth, spicy spices can irritate the mouth
