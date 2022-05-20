The “culprit” of dry mouth is not only thirst, but also, or especially insufficient salivation (due to disorders of the salivary glands).

A feeling of dryness in the mouth can lead to:

• Taste receptor damage

• redness of the tongue, the surface of which may become uneven

• Change the timbre of the sound

• Bad breath

• Stomatitis

• Cracked lips

• Difficulty swallowing

Reasons:

Dehydration due to insufficient fluid intake

• Alcohol poisoning due to alcohol consumption

• Tobacco use

• Use of certain medications

• Menopause in women

• Diabetes

Disorders of the thyroid gland

• Anemia

• Sore throat

• Intestinal diseases

• Tumors around the mouth that can spread to the salivary glands

To overcome dry mouth, the following are useful:

• Drinking water often

• Avoid sugary, caffeinated beverages

• Sugar-free chewing gum stimulates the salivary glands

• Quitting smoking and alcohol

• Remember that in case of dry mouth, spicy spices can irritate the mouth

“QUALITY OF LIFE” partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.