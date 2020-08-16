Drugovich reigns supreme in sprint race

Drugovich was left disappointed following Saturday’s function race, thinking he should have to win the race that his MP Motorsport colleague Nobuharu Matsushita won.

The Brazilian chauffeur recuperated at the start of the sprint race, taking the lead on the go to Turn 1 from Hitech’s Luca Ghiotto, who made a sluggish start from lead.

Drugovich instantly constructed a benefit of 2 seconds over Ghiotto on the opening lap and this space continued to swell as the race advanced.

He handed MP its 2nd succeeding race success with a winning margin of nearly 10 seconds over Ghiotto, who got his very first podium given that winning the Hungarian sprint race.

Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher (Prema) tried to battle 2nd location from Ghiotto at Turn 1 on the very first lap, however the set touched wheels and Schumacher was circulated the beyond Turn 1 by fellow Ferrari junior Callum Ilott (Virtuosi).

Ilott pressured Ghiotto for 2nd location, however a stopped working surpassing effort at Turn 1 simply previous half range was the closest he came.

Ilott was rather required to safeguard the last put on the podium from Schumacher as his tires faded.

Schumacher reduced past the ailing Ilott at Turn 1 with simply over 5 laps to go and Yuki Tsunoda (Carlin) followed Schumacher through at Turn 4 later on in the …