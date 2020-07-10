Droves of easyJet customers are accusing the airline of running a ‘SCAM’

EasyJet customers have accused the budget airline of a ‘scam’ today after many had single legs of their journeys cancelled at the last second with one insider telling MailOnline maybe it’s because they have not sold enough tickets to create money.

Passengers have demanded answers from the carrier because dozens have had half of their trip cancelled meaning they are left with one flight they cannot use or cancel without paying fees.

Some have even been left stranded abroad because their get back flights have already been axed at the last second and they can’t get hold of anybody in customer services.

A senior source at easyJet has told MailOnline the airline may not be trying to sell enough seats, adding: ‘People on easyJet flights have found they are very empty on many routes. It might be these cancellations are because of low load facets so they are trying to mitigate the cash burn’ of running them.

Many irate customers claim they are struggling to get answers from the airline – and insist their holidays are ‘stuffed’ because they have flights they can’t use.

Mark Heron tweeted: ‘@easyJet you have cancelled my outgoing flight. However the ‘return’ flight remains going ahead (I think) you haven’t informed me of such a thing, obviously I won’t have the ability to access that flight! #disgrace’.

Daniela La Penna wrote: ‘I have received a contact notification of a flight cancellation to Naples EZY8531 due to depart on the 25th July. No reason given. Yet when I booked the flight the website claimed only 5 tickets were available. Shame on you. Disgusting service. Hard not sense a scam’.

One angry customer said: @easyJet – why can’t I apply for a refund on the web. My outgoing flight was cancelled but my incoming flight was not. How may i fly right back if I cannot fly out? Currently looking forward to over an hour or so now to speak to somebody. This is ridiculous’.

Another customer wrote: ‘My holiday outward bound flight has been cancelled although not my get back – the email says I have to phone – but I can’t get through – I need a refund’.

Britons who booked holidays before the Government released details for international ‘air bridges’ are complaining of long waits for refunds – although some say partially cancelled flights have scuppered their holidays entirely.

Travellers are now in a position to visit 59 countries without the need certainly to quarantine for 14 days once arriving back in Britain, it was announced on Friday.

But many would-be holidaymakers are now revealing they have had their recent trips scrapped – although some are still waiting for refunds from flights booked sometime ago.

Twitter user Joe Willett said: ‘@easyJet that is beyond a joke, not quite 2 and a half hours on hold and counting. Trying to sort the fact you’ve cancelled our flight to Ibiza but only rescheduled the return…which we clearly need to cancel and refund. What is being conducted?!’

Julie Durney wrote: ‘@easyJet I appreciate it’s a difficult time nevertheless, you cancelled an outbound flight. Found alternative company, then today you cancelled inbound flight. So that’s 2 flights you’ve lost. Any explanation????’

Laura Walsh said: ‘I have had to prepare my own flight as my original one was cancelled by @easyJet please can someone contact me straight away for a refund for the big difference in cost! I’ve spend one more £373 on the top of my holiday cost. My transfers need to be rearranged.’

One social media user wrote: ‘@easyJet you cancelled my flights in June and said it would simply take 28 days to get a refund. Still had nothing and can’t get hold of anybody? What do we do?’

EasyJet have been contacted for comment.

On a section of the easyJet web site dedicated to its coronavirus policy, a statement reads: ‘If your flight has been cancelled as a result of this, we are sorry. You will be contacted by our customer service team outlining the options available for your requirements in Manage Bookings.’

It continues: ‘We realize that this has been a difficult and frustrating time for most of you who have had your travel plans disrupted, for those who could have had to attend on calls, or for individuals who faced difficulties booking onto rescue flights.

‘As soon because it is safe to do so, we are flying again. Until then, we many thanks for your support and understanding.’

Of the 59 countries now green-lit for travel – including popular destinations Spain, France and Italy – only 25 allow travel without any restrictions.

Remaining countries named as part of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) ‘travel corridors’ have a range of conditions – from quarantine measures to outright bans on UK visitors.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) published a separate list of 67 destinations which are exempt from its advisory against all non-essential travel.

But analysis by travel consultancy The PC Agency and consumer research agency AudienceNet discovered that just 25 locations included on the lists don’t have border controls that stop English visitors entering.

Others are either closed to international flights or impossible to enter without quarantine or coronavirus testing, according to the analysis.

Among the countries included on the Government’s lists which have restrictions in place are Austria, Japan, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway and Vietnam.

The PC Agency chief executive Paul Charles said: ‘Consumers are confused by the two lists created by Government, as it’s not clear which countries are actually accessible without having to quarantine on arrival.

‘Our research implies that holidaymakers and business travellers from England can only enter 25 countries, out of 74 on the DfT list, without having to be quarantined.

‘It’s vital that the Government provides clarity to consumers who are booking, and provides only one list that’s accurate or more to date in terms of where we could actually access.’

Emma Coulthurst, consumer advocate for price comparison site TravelSupermarket, said: ‘The Government’s latest information released late on Friday on where UK citizens can holiday come early july has the potential to confuse people and see them unknowingly book holidays which, because of restrictions imposed by the destination country, they might perhaps not be able to simply take.

‘There are some countries on the UK Government FCO and DfT lists which are refusing UK citizens entry or imposing strict entry requirements, which either completely prevent holidays or make them excessively difficult or even more costly.

‘It is vitally important that holidaymakers check always the individual country’s entry requirements before booking and in addition book cancel-for-free or flexible rebooking options in case they unintentionally book a holiday which entry restrictions then prevent them from taking.

‘The UK Government should be rendering it clearer what the actual situation is for travel from the UK to countries on the lists and providing a lot more clarity on where holidaymakers can go to from the UK without restriction.’

Downing Street said it expected more countries to announce an easing of restrictions on travellers from the UK.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was asked all through a briefing with journalists whether it absolutely was ‘misleading’ to possess published a quarantine-free list when not all of the places featured were allowing UK visitors in without restrictions.

The No 10 spokesman said: ‘No, I’ll say a couple of things on that.

‘Many countries already don’t impose quarantine restrictions on travellers from the UK and we are expecting more to help relieve restrictions on UK travellers following our announcement.

‘We are working closely with international partners around the world to discuss arrangements from travellers arriving from the UK.

‘It is obviously a changing situation across the world and passengers should check the individual country pages that people make available on gov.uk for travel advice and any restrictions at their destination before they book their trip and before they travel.’