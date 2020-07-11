Droves hit the towns on first Friday night after lockdown easing

Thirsty Britons went out boozing with their friends and munching on junk food last night on the first Friday night out since pubs in England reopened after months of coronavirus lockdown.

Groups of millennials in Leeds yesterday dolled up and went drinking with pals before tucking into kebabs, pizzas and fish and chips in the early hours of the morning.

Scenes of mayhem included revellers sitting on the street and being encountered by police officers because they let their hair down after spending months cooped up indoors.

It follows spectacular scenes of mischief around pubs in England last Saturday as boozers opened their doors to the public for a July 4 bonanza dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

Women dolled up in Leeds and sought out for drinks and late night takeaway food on the first Friday night out since lockdown

Groups of teenagers were seen queuing for takeaway food in Leeds in the early hours of the morning after boozing

Publicans have told of how difficult it really is to contain the urges of millennials amid crowded scenes in Soho, central London. Louise Chauvin, 26, who runs the Jaguar Shoes bar in Hoxton, told The Times: ‘It’s quite hard to communicate to clients, especially after two or three drinks, that they need to behave.

‘They can’t just get up and go to the bar and acquire a drink or go to still another table and chat to somebody random they do not know. Mostly the issue we have is there’s a dining table of pretty ladies and a dining table of pretty boys plus they just review, like, ‘All right are you wanting a drink?’ – you can’t accomplish that.’

Roy O’Keefe, owner of The Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, said: ‘The older crowd aren’t coming in the maximum amount of, it’s all lager that we’re attempting to sell at the moment – so you can tell it’s a younger age group.’

Scenes of mayhem included police encountering a reveller sat on the pavement after going out boozing

A band of three men drinking VKs are seen moving out in Leeds on the first Friday night since lockdown was eased

Groups of young people were seen queuing for takeaway food in Leeds in the early hours of the morning after boozing

MailOnline reported how an Oxfordshire pub has banned drinkers under the age of 25 – because they can not stick to social distancing rules. David Haines, landlord of The Royal Standard, said younger drinkers were putting staff and customers at an increased risk by perhaps not adhering to the guidelines.

Those under 25-years-old it’s still able to remain in the pub in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, until 8pm, although not after.

News of the pub’s new rules was shared on Facebook, and many commented on the post saying that the right decision had been made.

The post said: ‘(over) the last three nights have observed us attract unprecedented amounts of younger drinkers who are refusing to adhere to any social distancing rules which, in the current climate, is putting both our staff and our regular customers at an increased risk.

The Royal Standard pub in Oxfordshire has been inundated with drinkers and it has taken its measures to make sure social distancing is better imposed

This Facebook post was issued, by which the pub outlined how drinkers under the age of 25 would be asked to leave the premises after 8pm

‘We apologise to those who are affected and will review this decision periodically until we are in safer times.’

The move will come in the aftermath of many pubs up and down the UK struggling to conform to the new normal, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

A senior officer has predicted a fresh coronavirus onslaught after confronted with ‘pub fights, drunken violence and drunken, drugged-up fools’ on July 4 – the first night in which pubs re-opened their doors and started to serve again.

Social distancing was declared to be in tatters after jubilant drinkers called time on lockdown and descended on the nation’s pubs.

Cities across Britain were heaving on a scale not seen since Boris Johnson ordered bars to shutter over a hundred days ago.

The beer garden in the Oxfordshire pub, which shows tables separated to distance drinkers

Bottles of Corona were sold inside the pub along with a joking quip: ‘Coronavirus vaccine’

The government has come under fire for lifting restrictions too soon while Leicester is still battling its own local outbreak, with many opting to stay in the home for anxiety about driving an additional nationwide wave.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock was triumphant in the aftermath of pubs returning, telling Sky’s Sophy Ridge: ‘I believe from what I have seen although there are several pictures to the contrary, very, very largely folks have acted responsibly.

‘And this balanced message is indeed important – people should enjoy summer safely not to mention the emphasis is both on enjoy and safely.

‘We, of course, we all know that we are doing every thing we can to have back to normal but and then do that where it is safe to do so.’

Meanwhile a single super-spreader forced a pub, a vape bar and an Indian restaurant to close after he sought out drinking before later discovering he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The mystery drinker visited The Lighthouse Inn in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, before maneuvering to Vape Escape during his bar crawl on Saturday, locals have claimed.

A driver from takeaway Saagar Indian had been in the same pub as the man who has been praised for doing ‘the right thing’ by telling the organizations he visited about his result.

The three venues were forced to conclude of precaution, clean and disinfect the premises, and also have all their staff tested.

Though Vape Escape has reopened again, The Lighthouse Inn remains closed. The Indian takeaway is also closed ‘temporarily’.

The mystery drinker visited The Lighthouse Inn (pictured) in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset before maneuvering to Vape Escape during his bar crawl, locals have claimed

Vape Escape was also visited by the man, however they have already to be able to reopen as a result of negative test outcomes and an intensive ‘deep clean’

Meanwhile, Durham Constabulary temporarily closed the Number One Bar in Darlington when officers decided staff were not in charge of how clients were behaving.

The force also temporarily closed The Wheatsheaf pub in Chilton, County Durham, blaming ‘irresponsible behaviour’ at the two venues.

Three pubs in West Yorkshire, Hampshire and Somerset were all forced to close after drinkers tested positive for coronavirus.

Thousands of boozers reopened their doors to the public following months of lockdown. Over half remained shut, however.

The Lighthouse Inn’s pub landlady Jess Green said the experience had been ‘stressful’.

A driver from takeaway Saagar Indian had been in the same pub as the man, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. It has closed ‘temporarily’

Ms Green shut the pub and rang at least 90 people who had left their contact details when they had visited on Saturday.

She told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: ‘The main thing that was going right through our heads was we’d to make sure everybody was safe, that individuals contacted everybody of our customers.

‘We took it upon ourselves, because obviously Test and Trace can do all that, but we took it upon ourselves to accomplish it because we knew that we had done it before it got on the market. It took us all day, we finished at about 10 o’clock last night.

‘Our (list) was about 90 and there have been actually more but when they were in a social bubble or even a household, we took the main person and they spoke to the people these were with, so that it could have been significantly more than that.’

Durham Constabulary temporarily closed the Number One Bar in Darlington when officers decided staff are not in control of how customers were behaving

The force also temporarily closed The Wheatsheaf pub in Chilton, County Durham, blaming ‘irresponsible behaviour’ at the two venues

When asked what the experience was like, she said: ‘Stressful – that’s probably the only word I could use.’

Speaking about the closure, she said: ‘The pub will not re-open until our seven staff have tested negative and we should get the test outcomes back today.

‘We’ve decided to close the pub to keep our staff and customers safe. We completed a full clean of the pub on Monday, consistent with government guidance, and so we’re able to actually re-open.

‘But we now have pro-actively taken the decision to close – and we have received plenty of positive feedback from the local community.

‘The man who tested positive did the right thing in informing the organizations that he attended so we could inform clients and get everybody tested.’

The Indian takeaway, Saagar Indian, has additionally put a notice in the window stating they had closed temporarily as a precaution.

Then they shared further news on social media marketing, stating that certain of their staff may have touch the infected man.

They wrote: ‘It saddens me to share with you all that because of unforeseen circumstances, we are closing Saagar Indian takeaway up to Friday.

‘This is really because one of the drivers has been around the same pub as the one who has tested positive to Covid-19.

‘This decision was not made easily, however during these a down economy everybody’s health is the number one priority.

‘During this period we are deep cleaning the whole building to make sure when it is re-opened we will be all set to go.’

‘We look forward to seeing you all again quickly.’

Vape Escape was also visited by the man, however they have already to be able to reopen as a result of negative test outcomes and an intensive ‘deep clean’.

The Village Home in Alverstoke, Hampshire is among three pubs that have been forced to close after a person tested positive for coronavirus

Owner Leanne Underhill, said: ‘It wasn’t the re-opening we’d planned and we were informed on Sunday that the customer who had visited us had tested positive.

‘All of our staff have already been tested and also have come back negative. All clients have already been informed, in line with Government guidance.

‘We have been following all the safety guidelines and because we took the names and numbers of clients as they entered the bar.

‘All of them have already been able to be contacted.

‘As soon as I got the message about the positive test result on Sunday, I immediately closed the bar, locked up and spoke with the NHS and Police who informed us of the correct steps, all of which we now have followed.

‘We have undertaken a complete, deep clean and steam cleaned the premises as well as disinfected every thing, including all customer areas such as the toilets.’

The Fox and Hounds, in Batley, Yorkshire, wrote: ‘This morning I acquired a telephone call off a person which visited our pub on Saturday to say they’d tested positive for coronavirus’

The Lighthouse Inn in Burnham-on-Sea said it was forced to close and contact customers who had visited on Saturday after a person tested positive for COVID-19

A closure notice at the Number One Bar in Darlington said: ‘When officers arrived at the premises the music was too loud and there clearly was no social distancing happening.

‘Customers were stood up at the bar, when staff were spoken to by officers, the staff stated that clients would not tune in to their guidelines and effortlessly could not get a grip on what was happening in the premises.

‘The bar owner was intoxicated and argumentative. He did not seem aware of the guidelines and was definitely not adhering to them.’

The bar’s Facebook page said it had reopened for business.

Chief Inspector Neal Bickford said: ‘We want to say a massive thanks to those responsible establishments who complied with all the regulations to allow visitors to have a safe and enjoyable trip back to the pub.

‘We know it has been a difficult three months for both organizations and revellers so it was great to see the vast majority of individuals working with us.

‘We will always look to assist those who need certainly to improve but unfortunately two premises did have to be closed on Saturday following unacceptable behaviour.’

The Fox & Hounds, in Batley, West Yorkshire and The Village Home in Alverstoke, Hampshire were also among the first pubs in England to close following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Fox and Hounds wrote on Facebook: ‘I got a phone call off a customer which visited our pub on Saturday to state they’d tested positive for coronavirus.

‘On their visit they was unaware and had no symptoms but after seeing a post off another place they’d visited thought it had been best to have a test to which come right back positive. Due to privacy reason we won’t be naming this person.’

Management have sought advice from NHS Track and Trace. All staff have been tested for the virus and the pub is undergoing a deep clean.

Scenes in London on Saturday night saw young people getting drunk and abandoning social distancing rules on day one of pubs reopening and lockdown rules loosening

‘We completely understand this is a scary time but want to ensure our customer safety is our main priority in these a down economy,’ the post read.

‘Over the past few weeks we now have put many hard work in to the pub following government guidance to have us opened back up.

‘Anyone that has visited us this weekend is able to see our new lay out of tables of 1 metre plus, our a proven way systems, full table service and continuously cleaning for the duration of.’

In a statement posted on the web, the Village Home said they aspire to reopen on Saturday: ‘Anyone who was in the pub over the weekend there’s no necessity to isolate unless you show symptoms or are contacted direct by the trace group.’

It comes as an expert warned that Britain are affected ‘big’ COVID-19 outbreaks if people flout social distancing rules.

Dr David Nabarro, a World Health Organization coronavirus expert, conceded that ‘everybody has got to have fun’ after more than 100 days of lockdown.

But that he warned clusters of the virus will inevitably use if Britons can’t obey social distancing while enjoying their newfound freedoms as pubs, restaurants and holiday destinations reopen.

The ‘one metre plus’ rule was left in tatters on ‘Super Saturday’ when jubilant drinkers called time on lockdown and descended on the nation’s pubs.

Cities across Britain were heaving on a scale perhaps not seen since Boris Johnson ordered bars to close in a desperate bid to control Covid-19 on March 23.

Leicestershire Police were forced to impose an urgent dispersal order on Market Harborough (pictured) when booze-fuelled disorder erupted on Saturday night