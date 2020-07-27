Drought, Dams on Mekong River Drop Cambodia’s Tonle Sap Lake to Record Low Levels

Climate modification, drought, and upstream dams have actually led to record low water levels on the Mekong River, according to specialists, who state the scarcity is substantially damaging Cambodia’s Tonle Sap Lake and the surrounding fishing neighborhoods who rely on it to earn money.

The water gauge on the Mekong at the port of Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh, which lies just numerous hundred meters from where water from the river streams to the Tonle Sap Lake, is presently signing up levels of 13 feet second-rate for late July and lower than in 2015’s record, according to regional media reports.

Traditionally, heavy rains throughout the June-October damp season push water from the Mekong River into the Tonle Sap Lake by means of the 70- mile-long Tonle Sap River which reverses its circulation throughout the November to May dry season, draining pipes the lake into theMekong The Tonle Sap would usually increase its level by 4 times throughout the monsoon season.

Mao Hak, deputy secretary-general of the Tonle Sap Authority, just recently informed RFA’s Khmer Service that the water level of the lake is exceptionally low due to the fact that altering weather condition patterns have actually postponed the yearly turnaround of the circulation of the Tonle Sap River.

“We know that this year’s climate change has caused the level of the water to remain low,” he stated.

“There is not much precipitation on the Mekong River and the two bodies of water are related. That is why the Tonle Sap Lake is experiencing such a low level of water.”

While the lake levels are low, Mao Hak stated that up until now “we haven’t experienced any serious water shortage” and water usage “remains normal.”

The deputy-secretary general would not comment on claims by some specialists that numerous upstream dams on the Mekong in between China and Laos are likewise contributing to record lows on the river due to the fact that of constraints on water circulation, however he stated that he anticipates the Tonle Sap River’s circulation turnaround to take place at some point in mid-August

Brian Eyler, a senior fellow and director of the Washington- based Stimson Center’s Southeast Asia program, informed RFA a significant drought impacting the area given that January 2019 tossed the timing of the turnaround off starting in 2015, which has actually dropped the lake to uncharacteristically low levels.

“This results in distress for fishing communities along the Tonle Sap as well as a lowered fish catch,” he stated.

“How much lower that fish catch is really needs to be studied, but I agree that anecdotal reports from last year and this year also show that fish catches per community are down 80 to 90 percent.”

Cambodians dry fish in a town along the Tonle Sap River in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh, January 16, 2019.

Credit: AFP

No fish to catch

Long Sochet, an angler and the head of the Tonle Sap Fishing Community Alliance, stated the reduced catch has actually damaged locals– especially those who live on drifting towns on the lake and have no other ways to support themselves.

“With such a drought, this month there are no fish,” he stated.

Long Sochet likewise turned down claims by Mao Hak that the area is not dealing with a water scarcity.

“There is a shortage of water for household consumption—for drinking and bathing—let alone fishing,” he stated.

“We have to dig wells in some locations and there is still no water. People living on the drifting towns in Tonle Sap Lake nowadays have to dig wells [on land] for water. It’s took place 2 years in a row, with waters declining to their least expensive level.”

Chea Sarin, another angler and head of a fishing neighborhood in Battambang province’s Ek Phnom district, on the northwest coast of the Tonle Sap Lake, likewise experienced severe problems due to the drought.

“There is no water, even at this time of the year,” he stated. “Basically, it is like a paddy field that was just plowed.”

Hor Sam Ath, the deputy-chief of the Sdey Kraom Moha Suong fishing neighborhood– likewise in Ek Phnom district– stated the absence of water had not just triggered decreased fish catches, however might lead to the termination of some fish types, keeping in mind that this time of year is when fish generally lay eggs in sanctuary of the lake.

“There are a lot of illegal fishing activities on the Tonle Sap,” he stated. “When the water is low and fish lay eggs, the juveniles become victims to illegal fishing nets.”

According to Cambodia’s Fisheries Administration, the nation’s freshwater fish catch volume in 2019 was 470,000 heaps– around 50,000 heaps less than a year previously. The administration has actually associated the decline to environment modification.

On July 14, while speaking at a fish types research study and advancement center in Prey Veng province, Prime Minister Hun Sen acknowledged that the nation’s fish catch volume is reducing, which he stated was due to “manmade and environmental factors,” consisting of environment modification.

Map of the Tonle Sap in Cambodia

Photo: RFA

Upstream dams

Ham Oudom, a specialist on natural deposits and water governance, just recently informed RFA that in addition to environment modification, enormous dam building on the upper Mekong river– especially in China and Laos– is likewise a contributing element to low water levels on the Tonle Sap.

“They build dams upstream and also need water for their own countries’ consumption, so the water level downstream is reducing,” he stated, including that the decline has actually been obvious “over the past few years.”

“This isn’t simply about water—it also relates to economic issues, as people are becoming even more indebted to microfinance institutions.”

Stimson’s Eyler concurred that upstream dams are intensifying the result of the drought.

“China has some of the largest dams in the world and we are seeing that, once again, for a second year on record, that China’s upstream dams are preparing to restrict more than 20 billion cubic meters of water from the downstream,” he stated.

“That’s a contributing factor to the low-level conditions along the Mekong mainstream, as well as the late reversal to the Tonle Sap Lake.”

In April, Eyes on Earth,Inc and Global Environmental Satellite Applications,Inc released a joint report based on satellite information from 1992 to 2019 and day-to-day river height gauge information from Thailand which discovered that 126.44 meters (415 feet) of river height was missing out on at the gauge over the 28- year record.

The report kept in mind that a Chinese state-owned business had actually constructed a series of dams on the Mekong throughout that time.

“The relationship between gauge height and natural flow deteriorated after 2012, when a couple of major dams and reservoirs were built, which greatly restricted the amount and timing of water released upstream,” the report stated.

According to the research study, the serious absence of water in the Lower Mekong throughout the damp season of 2019 “was largely influenced by the restriction of water flowing from the upper Mekong during that time.”

“Cooperation between China and the Lower Mekong countries to simulate the natural flow cycle of the Mekong could have improved the low flow conditions experienced downstream between May and September of 2019.”

Villagers bring up a fishing internet on the Tonle Sap Lake in Siem Reap, in a file picture.

AFP

Assistance required

The outcomes of environment modification and the current drought, intensified by the damming of the upper Mekong, have actually had a terrible result on the incomes of individuals in the Tonle Sap area who rely on fishing as their income reduces and competitors boosts, according to the expert, Ham Oudom.

“These people need government assistance in terms of finding new paths for revenue,” he stated.

Tonle Sap Fishing Community Alliance chief Long Sochet stated lots of locals of the lake area have actually been required to take on financial obligation from microfinance lending institutions in addition to what they currently owe to satisfy fundamental requirements, or send their kids to work as domestic servants to attempt to make more cash for their home.

He called on the federal government to assign a few of the nation’s spending plan to fishing neighborhoods that rely on the lake.

“For us who are living on the floating villages on the Tonle Sap, mostly, when there is no water and no fish, we become destitute right away, as we have nothing else to depend on,” he stated.

Stimson’s Eyler cautioned that provided forecasted environment modification effects, the existing drought, and the continuous effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Cambodia is not likely to have the resources to help the neighborhoods that will be hardest struck by the shift of the Tonle Sap and the Mekong.

He prompted Cambodia’s advancement and diplomatic partners to instantly supply help.

“I think the writing on the wall is clear, that Tonle Sap fisheries are on a severe decline,” Eyler stated.

“Currently, the only option for fishers is to take on higher levels of debt,” he stated.

“Those fishers are trying to service debt—many of them took on higher levels of debt last year—but that debt service needs to happen in a timely manner, and it cannot happen year on year on year. Otherwise, both individual fishers and the Cambodian economy will be broken.”

Reported and equated by SovannarithKeo Written in English by Joshua Lipes.