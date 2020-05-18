Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen to helm show from Fenway Park

Dropkick Murphys will carry out for the Streaming Outta Fenway reside occasion on Friday, May 29.

The efficiency will likely be free and the band will likely be joined remotely by their longtime pal Bruce Springsteen for a particular “double play” of 1 DKM track and one Springsteen track.

The full electrical efficiency — with no reside viewers current — will likely be simulcast worldwide from Fenway Park in Boston at 6 p.m. ES/three p.m. PST on the band’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.

Ken Casey, one of many lead singers for Dropkick Murphys, instructed CNN that with followers lacking the Boston Red Sox and the workforce’s dwelling, Fenway Park, in addition to reside music live shows the occasion appeared like an effective way to give folks a carry in the course of the pandemic.

Source link