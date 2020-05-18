Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen to helm show from Fenway Park

Dropkick Murphys will carry out for the Streaming Outta Fenway reside occasion on Friday, May 29.
The efficiency will likely be free and the band will likely be joined remotely by their longtime pal Bruce Springsteen for a particular “double play” of 1 DKM track and one Springsteen track.
The full electrical efficiency — with no reside viewers current — will likely be simulcast worldwide from Fenway Park in Boston at 6 p.m. ES/three p.m. PST on the band’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.
Ken Casey, one of many lead singers for Dropkick Murphys, instructed CNN that with followers lacking the Boston Red Sox and the workforce’s dwelling, Fenway Park, in addition to reside music live shows the occasion appeared like an effective way to give folks a carry in the course of the pandemic.
“I think that it is somewhat of a symbolic place in regards to how Bostonians think of summertime,” Casey mentioned. “I think this was kind of the next best way to let everyone get in and see the park with some activity going on.”
The band has carried out on the venue earlier than, however by no means with out an viewers or sport attendees and this will likely mark the primary time a musical act has streamed a show from the baseball discipline as only a discipline with no stage.
Casey mentioned his band will use the bases as a method of socially distancing themselves whereas they carry out.
Having Springsteen be part of it’s an added bonus, provided that he has been a very long time admirer of the band and they of his work, Casey mentioned.
“He’s been really good to the Dropkick Murphys,” Casey mentioned of The Boss. “As mega a star as he is, he’s just such a regular guy.”
The band has some expertise with reside streaming reveals.
Casey instructed CNN that “the key is just finding the creative ways to actually offer some production value as a band.”
“I think it’s going to be a long time before a band like us who thrives on our crowd being in on top of each other, climbing on each other, sweating on each other. It’s going to be a long time for us, you know,” he mentioned. “I feel like it’s important for us to have to now both times, with the St. Patrick’s Day concert and this performance, be able to offer something that’s as much like a concert as we could possibly make it.”